NIRDPR will conduct a written exam on March 14

New Delhi:

The National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) will conduct written exam for the selection of state program coordinator, young fellows and cluster-level resource persons. The institute has released the list of candidates who are eligible for the exam.

List of Candidates

The written test will be an objective type test and will be held in offline mode. The duration of the exam will be 1 hour and it will be of 85 marks in total. There will be no negative marks.

The question and answers for the examination for all the posts will be in English language only.

“This is also to intimate in advance that the candidates who would qualify on the basis of the written examination will only be invited to face an Online Personality Test. The date of the said test will be intimated to each qualified candidate through e-mail, separately,” the NIRDPR has said.

The interview will carry a total of 15 marks.

Through these exams, NIRDPR will select candidates for filling 10 State Programme Coordinators, 250 Young Fellows and 250 Cluster Level Resource Persons for a project named ‘Creating Clusters of Model Gram Panchayats to Achieve Holistic & Sustainable Development through Institutional Strengthening of GPs and Enablement of Quality GPDP across India’. The candidates will be appointed on contract.

