Action will be taken against those travelling without mask in trains, Mumbai civic body said (File)

New Delhi:

The civic authorities in Mumbai today clamped down with fresh safety measures as Covid numbers in the state and the city remained in an upward trajectory for a week, logging over 5000 cases on Thursday.

Citizens flouting rules for home isolation, weddings and public gatherings will be prosecuted, said an order from Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.

In two districts of the state – Amravati and Yavatmal – restrictions were put in place. Amravati has been placed under lockdown over the week-end – from Saturday evening to Monday.

The Mumbai civic body said 300 marshals will be appointed to take action against passengers travelling without mask in suburban railways. The aim will be to catch 25,000 offenders every day.

Orders have been issued to raid marriage halls, clubs, restaurants etc. to check Covid-appropriate behaviour. Buildings with more than 5 COVID-19 patients will be sealed and patients who test positive and are advised home quarantine will have their hands stamped.