India's nationwide COVID-19 tally stands at 1,17,87,534.

New Delhi:

Maharashtra reported 35,952 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, its single-highest surge in 24 hours since the beginning of the pandemic, along with 111 deaths. The country’s financial capital Mumbai too logged 5,504 new infections – crossing 5,000 for the second day in a row – to post a new single-day high.

Maharashtra had logged 31,855 new cases a day before while Mumbai reported 5,185. The rate at which infections in Mumbai are doubling now stands at 75 days – a worrying figure – and it is decreasing rapidly, experts said.

Authorities ordered people indoors in some towns in western India as the number of new coronavirus infections hit 53,476 infections overnight, the highest in five months, data showed earlier in the day.

Cases have surged across several states in since late February, following a near-full reopening of the economy and flouting of safety measures such as the wearing of face masks and social distancing, health officials say.

India has added 53,476 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day rise in over five months, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,17,87,534, the Union health ministry said on Thursday. 251 people have died during the same period, taking the total number of dead to 1,60,692.

Covid-Negative Report A Must For Entering Bengaluru From April 1 People from outside Karnataka will have to carry a negative coronavirus test (RT-PCR) report to enter capital Bengaluru from April 1, minister Dr K Sudhakar informed on Thursday. “Nearly 1,400 cases have been reported in Bengaluru (on Wednesday), which is the highest in the last 4 months. There is a spike in cases every day. It is increasingly found in passengers arriving in the city from other states,” he said. “As of now, the restriction is for Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab and Chandigarh. But now going forward, it is applicable to all states,” he added. To distinguish those exposed to the virus, it has been decided to hand-stamp the infected people, he added.