Nasa’s Perseverance rover is attempting to land on Mars on 18 February 2021.
Katie Stack Morgan, the mission’s deputy project scientist, explains how the spacecraft will navigate hazards in Jezero Crater, an area considered “too dangerous” for previous rovers.
Video by Jennifer Green, interview by Roland Pease and Deborah Cohen.
For more on the Mars landing, listen to Science in Action on BBC World Service.
