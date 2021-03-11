Myanmar nun: Sister Ann Rose Nu Tawng explains her act of courage
In an image that has resonated around the world, a Catholic nun kneels in front of police in Myanmar.
She is trying to protect a group of young protesters seeking refuge in the clinic she works at.
Largely Buddhist Myanmar continues to be rocked by protests against the 1 February military coup.
Talking to the BBC, Sister Ann Rose Nu Tawng explains her act of bravery and how events unfolded.
