Mount Etna has erupted, sending hot lava and smoke clouds into the sky.
Located on the Italian island of Sicily, Etna is considered one of the world’s most active volcanoes.
Catania International Airport was temporarily closed because of Tuesday’s eruption, but local authorities have told residents of nearby towns not to worry.
BBC
