Germany’s expert vaccine commission has said that the AstraZeneca Covid-19 jab should only be given to people between the ages of 18 and 64, in a startling statement that further dents the EU’s flailing vaccine rollout.

“There are currently insufficient data available to assess the vaccine efficacy from 65 years of age,” the committee said in the resolution made available by the German health ministry on Thursday.

The AstraZeneca vaccine, unlike the mRNA vaccines, should only be offered to people aged 18-64 years at each stage.

The European Medicines Agency is expected to make its own decision regarding the approval of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines which have both been approved by EU regulators were considered “equivalent in terms of safety and efficacy.”

