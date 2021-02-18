E Sreedharan was awarded the Padma Shri in 2001 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008 (File)

New Delhi:

E Sreedharan, the engineering legend behind the Delhi Metro and many similar projects across the country, is set to join the BJP months ahead of polls in Kerala.

He will formally join the party during its Vijay Yatra in Kerala from Sunday. The 88-year-old is likely to contest the Kerala election, due by May.

“I have decided to join the BJP, just official formalities remain,” Mr Sreedharan told NDTV from his hometown Mallapuram. “I believe in the issues the party is raising and I am against blind opposition by political parties nationally.”

On the possibility of contesting the election, he added: “I am open to contest elections if the party wants.”

Asked about his decision to join politics after a long and successful stint steering some of the country’s biggest metro and railway projects, he said: “I want to use my time and experience in making a difference.”

Popular as India’s “metro man”, Mr Sreedharan retired as chief of the Delhi Metro in 2011.

The engineer is also involved in other metro projects in the country such as in Jaipur, Lucknow and Kochi.

He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2001 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

Mr Sreedharan came in the spotlight when he worked on restoring the historic Pamban bridge in Tamil Nadu, the link between the island Rameshwaram and the mainland, after it was damaged by a cyclone.

After he retired in 1990 as a senior railway engineer, he was drafted into the mega Konkan Railway project that proved his skills as an efficient executor. The mega project, cutting through almost impossible terrain, was completed in a fourth of the time initially assessed.

In 1995, he was handed charge of the Delhi Metro project, which was to be the first in a series of showpiece city metro projects under his stewardship.