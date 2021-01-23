Many Families Denied Land Ownership For Years, Says PM Modi In Assam: Highlights
NDTV, 13 hours ago 0 1 min read
Sivasagar:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing beneficiaries of a land allotment scheme in Assam. Under the programme launched by the Assam government, land “patta” or allotment certificates will be handed to over one lakh landless indigenous people. The event is being held in Sivasagar district.
Here are the highlights of PM Modi’s Address In Assam:
- The love given to me by the people of Assam has been a blessing to me. It brings me back to Assam again and again.
- Today I am here to be a part of your happiness and celebration as our government in Assam has completed a huge task. Today, those who love Assam and are from the state are getting recognition of their land.
- Today the nation celebrates our beloved our loved Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 125th birth anniversary. Today we celebrate Parakram Diwas. His life gives us inspiration even today.
- It is a matter of sadness that even after so many years of Independence, there are those in Assam who have not got recognition for their land.
- There are lakhs who did not have any documentation of their land. But now, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and his government here has worked to ensure that people get their recognition.
NDTV
New Delhi Television Limited is an Indian television media company founded in 1988 by Radhika Roy, a journalist. NDTV started off as a content provider for Doordarshan, producing the show The World This Week in November 1988.
Related posts
Products for you
Leave a Reply