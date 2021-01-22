Brazilian scientists are working hard to understand the new variant that was found in the Amazon. At the same time, doctors in the rainforest’s biggest city Manaus are struggling to control rising numbers of deaths from Covid-19 and soaring cases, as the country goes through a devastating second wave.

Brazil has started vaccinating people, but with a collapsed health system in the Amazon, the light at the end of the tunnel feels a very long way away. BBC South America correspondent Katy Watson reports.

Editor: Olivia Lace-Evans, Producers: Jessica Cruz and Fernando Crispim, Camera: Renato Varoli