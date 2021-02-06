The judge held the accused person guilty, and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Ballia:

A court in Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh has sentenced a young man to life imprisonment for raping a three-and-a-half-year-old girl, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police of Ballia Vipin Tada said the man raped the girl in a village in the Chitbadagaav police station area on September 5, 2019.

Based on a complaint filed by the girl’s father, a case was registered against the man under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police officer said, “Additional District Judge Shiv Kumar on Friday held the accused person guilty, and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.”



