Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee erupted in fury at Kolkata’s Victoria Memorial on Saturday evening – during rare joint appearance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event to honour legendary freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary – after she was faced with chants of “Jai Shri Ram” and “Modi, Modi, Modi”.
“Don’t insult me after calling me here. This is not a political programme,” Ms Banerjee admonished the crowd before cutting short her speech.
