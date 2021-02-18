Malnutrition is rising across India – why?
Experts say this is unsurprising. For one, India’s grinding Covid lockdown interrupted crucial government schemes that benefit hundreds of millions of women and children. And two, anganwadi workers, who were deployed in large numbers to monitor Covid and create awareness on how to prevent it, are yet to fully return to their original jobs. So centres in remote areas such as Dahod are not fully functional yet.
