The accused was sitting in a pool of blood when the police arrived at his home. (Representational)

Thane:

A man from Dombivali in Thane district was arrested on Friday for allegedly slitting his wife’s throat in the presence of his child after a petty quarrel, police said.

Shiv Kumar Yadav (41) wanted his wife Minisha to come with him to their native village but the latter refused, and this caused an argument between the couple, a Tilak Nagar police station official said.

“He slit her throat with a kitchen knife in front of their child. He then called police and narrated the incident. He was sitting in a pool of blood when the police arrived at his home after responding to his call. Yadav has been arrested for murder,” the official added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)