A British man who was diagnosed with a terminal form of cancer two years ago, but is now in remission, has completed the first stage of a bicycle ride that he hopes will take him all the way to China.
Luke Grenfell-Shaw, 26, set off from Bristol on a tandem in January 2019, but had more than the odd puncture to deal with, when borders were closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Mr Grenfell-Shaw is aiming to raise more than a £100,000 for cancer related charities.
Produced by Jonah Fisher, Abdujalil Abdurasulov and Daryna Mayer
