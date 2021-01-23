Loyal dog’s six-day wait for poorly owner outside Turkish hospital
BBC, 28 mins ago 0 1 min read
A family pet in Turkey has certainly been one man’s best friend, after waiting six days for her owner to emerge from hospital.
Boncuk, who belongs to Cemal Senturk, sat outside the doors of the facility in Trabzon, as he received treatment for a brain embolism.
On his release, Mr Senturk was met with an enthusiastic canine greeting.
Previous
Loyal dog's six-day wait for poorly owner outside Turkish hospital
BBC
BBC News is an operational business division of the British Broadcasting Corporation responsible for the gathering and broadcasting of news and current affairs.
Related posts
Products for you
Leave a Reply