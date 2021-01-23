Support Independent Journalism by Donating emea tribune buy me a coffee

A family pet in Turkey has certainly been one man’s best friend, after waiting six days for her owner to emerge from hospital.

Boncuk, who belongs to Cemal Senturk, sat outside the doors of the facility in Trabzon, as he received treatment for a brain embolism.

On his release, Mr Senturk was met with an enthusiastic canine greeting.

