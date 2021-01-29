Protesters in Lebanon have torched a government building in the city of Tripoli in a fourth night of unrest over strict lockdown measures.
More than 100 people were injured in the clashes between demonstrators and security forces.
A total curfew was imposed this month to halt a surge in Covid cases, and was recently extended until 8 February.
BBC
