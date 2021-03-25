Holika Dahan this year is on March 28

Holika Dahan 2021: Holi celebrations have already started in Mathura and Vrindavan. People are out playing Holi and pictures of Lathmar Holi and Laddu Mar Holi are coming in from Brijbhoomi. Holika Dahan is just three days away. Holika Dahan is also known as Holika Deepak or Chhoti Holi. The rituals of Holika Dahan celebrates the victory of good over evil. People light a bonfire after sundown, which is of great significance. There is a specific time or muhurta for lighting the bonfire and people chant mantras and sing traditional folklore around the Holika Dahan bonfire. This year amid the Covid-19 pandemic, public Holi celebrations won’t be allowed in many places but nothing stops us from enjoying with family at home. Here are Holika Dahan date, muhurta and all other details for you.

When is Holika Dahan?

Holika Dahan will be observed on 28th March, Sunday.

Holika Dahan muhurta or auspicious time

The muhurta for Holika Dahan is between 6:37 PM to 8:56 PM. The bonfire should lit during Pradosh Kaal, which starts after sunset.

Phalgun Purnima tithi (time)

Purnima tithi starts at 3:27 AM on March 28 and ends on 12:17 PM on March 29

Holika Dahan bonfire signifies the victory of good over evil

Holika Dahan Puja Vidhi and all you need

For Holika Dahan puja you will need a bowl of water, Roli, unbroken rice grains or Akshat, insense sticks, flowers, raw cotton thread, turmeric pieces, unbroken moong daal, batasha (sugar or gur candy), coconut and gulal.

The place where Holika is kept is cleaned thoroughly. A tall wooden stick is kept in the center and surrounded with straw and other items which one would like to throw away. The Holika Dahan fire signifies burning of evil.