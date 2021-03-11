Kiran Mazumdar Shaw’s “Just Vaccinated” post on Twitter today

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw’s cute “Just Vaccinated” tweet added hope and cheer on Twitter today. The Executive Chairperson of Biocon, in a bid to encourage people to take the COVID-19 vaccine and wipe out fear about it, posted a chirpy pic on the microblogging site, which says “new bumper sticker – Just Vaccinated”. Such pictures are normally the hallmark of newly married happy couples driving off for honeymoon with “Just Married” posters stuck on their cars.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, a global influencer and the recipient of Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, has been in the forefront of India’s vaccination drive.

Ms Shaw has been posting messages, often funny ones, to eradicate doubts from the minds of people against the coronavirus vaccine. “India is the world’s largest fully integrated vaccine manufacturer from vials to syringes and needles. We are truly fighting this pandemic with the world’s biggest arsenal,” she tweeted earlier. “India is also the world’s largest producer of glass vials for vaccines,” Ms Shaw added.

India is the world’s largest fully integrated vaccine manufacturer from vials to syringes n needles. We are truly fighting this pandemic with the world’s biggest arsenal @NITIAayog@investindia@PMOIndia — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) March 7, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took to Twitter and wrote that his mother has taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In his message, the Prime Minister also urged everyone to help motivate people, above the specified age, to get the shot.

The nationwide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16. All frontline healthcare workers including doctors and hospital staff were prioritised for the vaccination.