Julie Payette: Canada governor general quits amid bullying claims
BBC, 8 mins ago 0 1 min read
The government had launched a third-party investigation of harassment claims after
CBC News reported last July that several staff members felt bullied by Ms Payette.
Previous
Julie Payette: Canada governor general quits amid bullying claims
BBC
BBC News is an operational business division of the British Broadcasting Corporation responsible for the gathering and broadcasting of news and current affairs.
Related posts
The family with no fingerprints
BBC, 4 weeks ago 1 min read
Products for you
Leave a Reply