Anil Dhar, veteran journalist and writer, dies. Tributes pour in

Anil Dharkar, veteran journalist and writer, died on Friday. The founder of the ‘Mumbai International Literature Festival and Literature Live!’ died in Mumbai after a brief period of illness, a former colleague told news agency Press Trust of India. Anil Dharkar had an illustrious career of over five-decades. Anil Dharker, who was in his mid-70s, was the editor of several publications including Mid-Day and The Independent. He played a vital role in opening the Akashwani Auditorium in south Mumbai as an art movie theatre. Soon after the tragic news spread, journalists, writers and all others who knew him have been posting condolence messages on Twitter.

Here are a few messages remembering Anil Dharkar  



