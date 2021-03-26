Breaking News



Journalist And Writer Anil Dharker, Who Founded Mumbai Lit Fest, Dies

Noted journalist and writer Anil Dharker, who founded International Literary Festival, died on Friday. He was reportedly suffering from a cardiac illness.

Over a five-decade-long illustrious career, he had been a columnist and writer, an architect, a member of the advisory committee of the film censor board and more.

Mr Dharker, who was in his mid-70s, was the editor of several publications including Mid-Day and The Independent and played a vital role in opening the Akashwani Auditorium in south Mumbai as an art movie theatre.

His columns appeared in leading publications both in India and abroad. He was the author of The Romance of Salt.