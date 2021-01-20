Support Independent Journalism by Donating

Former President Bill Clinton and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton were just introduced at the inauguration ceremony at the US Capitol. Moments later, former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush were also announced. Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama were also at the Capitol for the event. Former President Jimmy Carter, the oldest living former President, is not expected to attend today’s ceremony. President Trump left the White House earlier this morning and will also not attend Biden’s inauguration.

Moments after arriving at the US Capitol for the inauguration, Joe Biden’s account sent a tweet with a message to his wife, soon-to-be first lady Jill Biden. The tweet said: “I love you, Jilly, and I couldn’t be more grateful to have you with me on the journey ahead.” It included a short video of the Bidens holding hands as they arrived for the ceremony.

Senate leaders were just announced at the US Capitol, and senators then took their seats ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden. The band is playing as other lawmakers and VIPs make their way to their seats at the Capitol. Usually, crowds of supporters would be gathered on the National Mall, but today — due to coronavirus and security concerns — the Mall is filled with American flags instead. Biden is set to take the oath of office at noon ET, officially becoming the 46th president of the US.

President-elect Joe Biden just arrived at the US Capitol with his wife, Jill Biden.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff were also seem climbing the steps of the US Capitol alongside Biden.

Harris and Biden are scheduled to take their oaths of office shortly.

Kamala Harris will be escorted by to ceremony by Capitol Police officers who led rioters away from the Senate.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be escorted to the inauguration ceremony by Eugene Goodman, the Capitol Police officer who became the face of the resistance to rioters who stormed the Capitol two weeks ago today.

President-elect Joe Biden’s motorcade has arrived at the US Capitol ahead of his inauguration. Congressional leaders are expected to greet him upon his entrance to the Capitol building. Biden is expected to take the oath of office outside the building at noon ET.

