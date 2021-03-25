A year later than expected, Japan has finally kicked off its Olympic torch relay.
Athletes will now carry the flame across all of the country to arrive in Tokyo for the opening ceremony on 23 July.
The global pandemic forced the Games to be postponed from last year to this, and the torch relay had to go under way without any fans cheering at the sides.
