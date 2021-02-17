Jaguar Land Rover To Cut 2,000 Jobs Globally
NDTV, 3 days ago 0 1 min read
London:
Jaguar Land Rover on Wednesday said that it planned to lay off around 2,000 staff in the next financial year.
The largest car manufacturer in Britain, owned by India’s Tata Motors, said in a statement: “We anticipate a net reduction of around 2,000 people from our global salaried workforce in the next financial year.”
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
NDTV
New Delhi Television Limited is an Indian television media company founded in 1988 by Radhika Roy, a journalist. NDTV started off as a content provider for Doordarshan, producing the show The World This Week in November 1988.
Related posts
Opposition Leaders In Rajya Sabha
NDTV, 1 week ago 5 min read
Leave a Reply