Jaguar Land Rover is the largest car manufacturer in Britain

London:

Jaguar Land Rover on Wednesday said that it planned to lay off around 2,000 staff in the next financial year.

The largest car manufacturer in Britain, owned by India’s Tata Motors, said in a statement: “We anticipate a net reduction of around 2,000 people from our global salaried workforce in the next financial year.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)