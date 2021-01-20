The next US President Joe Biden says he
wants to restore the nuclear deal with Iran – making it a top foreign policy priority. Donald Trump pulled out of the agreement in 2018 and during his time in office the two countries came to the brink of war.
So, with so much hostility – and mistrust – between Washington and Tehran, will President Biden be able to revive the deal?
