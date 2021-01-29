IOCL recruitment 2021: The deadline for submission of application forms is February 19.

New Delhi:

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications to recruit Junior Engineering Assistant (Production). Application forms are available on the official website of IOCL. The last date for submission of application forms for this recruitment is February 19.

Apply Online

A total of 16 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment. The pay scale for this post is Rs 25,000-1,05,000.

Candidates with 3 years Diploma in Chemical or Refinery and Petrochemical Engineering or B.Sc. (Maths, Physics, Chemistry or Industrial Chemistry) from a recognized Institute / University with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate are eligible for this post. The cut off marks in qualifying exam is 45% for candidates belonging to SC, ST.

Candidates should have minimum one year of post qualification experience in operation (rotating shift) of pump house, fired heater, compressor, distillation column, reactor, heat exchanger etc. in a petroleum refinery or petrochemicals or fertilizer or heavy chemical or gas processing industry.

“A qualification acquired through Part-Time/Correspondence/Distance Learning mode shall render the candidate ineligible,” the IOCL has said in the notification. “A Sandwich Diploma Course (with Industrial Training as part of the course with no break) shall be considered eligible,” it has also said.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test and a skill or proficiency or a physical test. Merit list will be decided on the basis of the marks obtained in the written test only. The other exams will be qualifying in nature.

