New Delhi:

India stands with Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today shortly after news broke of a glacial burst in the state’s Chamoli district, triggering an avalanche and massive flooding. The entire nation is praying for everyone’s safety there, he said in a tweet, adding that he was monitoring the situation constantly.

“Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone’s safety there,” PM Modi tweeted. “Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations.”

The flooding was reported along the Alaknanda and Dhauli Ganga rivers today, forcing the emergency evacuation of thousands from surrounding areas, and damaging houses and the nearby Rishi Ganga power project.

Tweeting separately, the Prime Minister’s Office, said, “While in Assam, PM @narendramodi reviewed the situation in Uttarakhand. He spoke to CM @tsrawatbjp and other top officials. He took stock of the rescue and relief work underway. Authorities are working to provide all possible support to the affected.”

The Prime Minister is today visiting Assam and West Bengal, launching various developmental projects and attending a political rally.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, meanwhile, spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and assured him of all possible support to deal with the situation. In a series of tweets in Hindi, Shah said teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed for rescue and relief operations of the affected people while additional troops of the force are being airlifted from Delhi.

“Some more teams of NDRF are being airlifted from Delhi…We are constantly monitoring the situation there,” he said.

A glacier broke off in Joshimath in Chamoli district, causing the massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and endangering the lives of people living along its banks. Massive destruction is feared, according to a PTI report. Over 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected, said State Disaster Response Force DIG Ridhim Aggarwal.