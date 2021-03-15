Live Updates: India has developed two vaccines, which have been given to 71 countries.

New Delhi:

India reported the year’s biggest daily increase in COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with 25,320 new infections. India’s COVID-19 deaths rose by 161 to 158,607 over the last 24 hours, Sunday’s data show, compared to an average of about 100 since early February.

India is the third-most affected country globally with 11.36 million cases, behind the United States and Brazil.

The number of fresh infections is nearly seven per cent higher than Friday, when the country registered 23,285 cases. Overall, India has now recorded 1,13,33,728 cases since the outbreak a year ago, according to the government data updated on Sunday.

According to the health ministry, a total of 2,91,92,547 vaccine doses has been given as per the provisional report till 7 pm on Sunday. These include 73,31,498 Health Care Workers who have taken the 1st dose and 42,58,297 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 72,96,474 Front Line Workers (1st dose), 10,53,732 FLWs (second dose), 78,66,241 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 13,86,305 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities.

States like Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh have shown a steep rise in the daily new COVID-19 cases and have accounted for 87.73 per cent of the new instances of the disease reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 15,602 fresh COVID-19 cases and 88 deaths, taking the tally to 22,97,793 and the count to 52,811, the state Health department said.

Here are the Latest News Live Updates:

