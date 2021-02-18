As per the Health Ministry, 91,86,757 vaccine doses were administered through 1,98,352 sessions.

As many as 12,881 new COVID-19 cases and 101 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Thursday.

With the new cases, the coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,09,50,201 including 1,37,342 active cases and 1,06,56,845 discharges.

The death toll has mounted to 1,56,014 with the loss of 101 more lives due to the virus in the last 24 hours.

As per the Health Ministry, 91,86,757 vaccine doses were administered through 1,98,352 sessions till Wednesday evening.

“These include 61,79,669 health care groups who have taken the first dose and 3,42,116 health care groups who have taken the second dose, along with 26,64,972 frontline workers who were administered the first dose,” it said.

The Ministry added a total of 37 persons have been hospitalized and 29 people have died after receiving the COVID-19 vaccination in the country.

“Total 37 persons have been hospitalised so far. This comprises 0.0004% of the total vaccinations. Of the 37 cases of hospitalization, 23 were discharged after treatment, while 12 persons died and 2 are under treatment. No new event of hospitalization reported in the last 24 hours. Total 29 deaths have been recorded to date. These comprise 0.0003% of the total COVID19 vaccinations. Of the 29, twelve persons died in the hospital while 17 deaths are recorded outside the hospital,” it said.

The total number of samples tested up to Wednesday was 20,87,03,791, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research. The ICMR also said that 7,26,562 samples were tested on February 17.

Meanwhile, India has reported four cases of South Africa variant strain of SARS-CoV-2 and one case of Brazil variant strain, the Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.

