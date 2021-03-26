Two policemen risked their own lives as they climbed through the iron grills to reach out to the family.

New Delhi:

Swift response by Delhi police personnel saved lives of three people, including an 87-year-old woman, who were trapped in their home after a fire broke out in their building. The police personnel reached out to the family in Greater Kailash in south Delhi after they received a distress call at 6:55 am today, following which a police team was rushed to the area.

The fire which started at the second floor had engulfed the third floor by the time the police team reached the spot.

Despite the fierce fire, two policemen – HC Munshilal and Ct Sandeep – risked their own lives as they climbed through the iron grills to reach out to the family and calm them, pictures show.

The family was later rescued after the fire officials reached the spot and put off the fire. It took four fire engines to douse the fire, officials said.

“Three persons namely Amit Sudhakar, age 56 years, his wife Shalini and mother Sudha were trapped in the third floor balcony fully covered with iron grills. This meant that they could not be rescued before the fire in the building gets fully extinguished. The operation was supervised on arrival of fire tenders. All three persons were rescued. Brave police personnel also reached the trapped citizens to help them and calm them down. Fire was doused and persons were rescued with the help of fire department personnel,” the police said.