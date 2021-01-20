Support Independent Journalism by Donating

Demanding unity to get the US through the “dark winter” of the pandemic, racism, and attacks on “our democracy,” Joe Biden pledged to be a president for all Americans in an inaugural speech echoing his campaign talking points.

“This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge, and unity is the way forward,” Biden said, after being sworn in as the 46th US president shortly after noon on Wednesday. He urged Americans to “start afresh” by listening, seeing, hearing, and respecting one another.

Politics doesn’t have to be a “raging fire” and every disagreement doesn’t have to be cause for “total war,” he argued. “We must reject the culture in which facts themselves are manipulated and even manufactured.”

