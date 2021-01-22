Impeachment trial to start on Monday, top senator Schumer announces, saying Trump incited ERECTION against US in viral gaffe
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will send the article of impeachment against Donald Trump to the Senate on Monday, kicking off what Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer claims will be a “fair trial.”
SCHUMER: "Senators will have to decide if they believe Donald Trump incited the ERECTION against the United States." pic.twitter.com/GllUiqAEUy
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 22, 2021
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
