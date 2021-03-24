Ice yachters braved the Siberian cold as they competed in a race on top of the world’s deepest freshwater lake, Lake Baikal.
Racers travelled to Siberia from Germany, Switzerland and Poland to take part in this years competition.
Ice yachts have been used in the country since the 17th century, and races have been held on the lake for decades.
BBC
