Within a few months, he was hunting – something that didn’t sit very well with his wife, an “anti-gun, anti-hunting vegan”, or their vegetarian children. “I was raised by New York Jews,” says Mr Marks. “No one hunted in my family. No one had guns. Hunting always seemed ethically questionable to me, something that mostly rednecks do.”
BBC
BBC News is an operational business division of the British Broadcasting Corporation responsible for the gathering and broadcasting of news and current affairs.
Leave a Reply