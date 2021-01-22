Support Independent Journalism by Donating emea tribune buy me a coffee

600b3bfa20302754e854a30c

A powerful explosion has hit a market in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. At least one person died in the blast and two were injured.

A small shop located in the so-called Krasnodar flower market caught fire on Friday evening. Videos published on social media show the building already engulfed by huge spurts of flames when a powerful blast sends the blaze into the sky.

According to the media, the shop was completely devastated in the incident. Photos published by Russian news outlets show only charred ruins in its place. At least one person has been killed and two more injured, according to the emergency services.

The Russian Investigative Committee has launched a probe into the incident. An emergency services source told the media that the explosion was caused by the depressurization of a gas cylinder inside the building. The incident prompted an evacuation of some 100 people from a nearby apartment block, officials said.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!



Source link