While festivals including Glastonbury are cancelled because of the pandemic, the success of New Zealand’s Covid strategy means thousands of people can still gather for live concerts.
For rock band Six60, that means playing to tens of thousands of fans every weekend.
Singer Matiu Walters explained the challenges to the BBC’s Mark Savage.
