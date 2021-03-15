Hospital In Myanmar Received 34 Bodies After Sunday Violence: Report
NDTV, 1 week ago 0 1 min read
A hospital in a suburb of Myanmar’s Yangon city that was rocked by violence on Sunday received 34 bodies and 40 wounded people, the Myanmar Now media outlet said.
A rights group said earlier that at least 22 people had been killed in the Hlaingthaya suburb where security forces opened fire on anti-military protesters after unknown assailants torched several Chinese-financed garment factories there.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
NDTV
New Delhi Television Limited is an Indian television media company founded in 1988 by Radhika Roy, a journalist. NDTV started off as a content provider for Doordarshan, producing the show The World This Week in November 1988.
Leave a Reply