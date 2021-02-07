The disaster caused a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river in Uttarakhand.

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday asked authorities in all districts of the state on the banks of the Ganga river to be on a high alert and continuously monitor the water level after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district.

More than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected, said State Disaster Response Force DIG Ridhim Aggarwal.

In a disaster alert issued here on Sunday to all the district magistrates in UP, the Relief Commissioner said in a statement, “Report of breaking of a part of Nandadevi Glacier in Uttarakhand has been received. The districts on the Ganga river (banks) need to be on a high alert and the monitoring of water level needs to be done 24×7. If required, the people need to be evacuated.”

The NDRF, SDRF and PAC Flood Company are been given instructions to be on the highest alert, the statement added.