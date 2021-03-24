“Grave Concern”: Government On Rising Covid Cases In Maharashtra, Punjab

New Delhi:

The Covid surge in Maharashtra and Punjab is cause of grave concern, the Union Health Ministry said today, tracing the expanding circle of states that are showing an upward graph as part of the emergent second wave of infection. The numbers are moving up in four other states, the ministry said – Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The last two states and Union Territories that are a cause of concern due to the sudden surge in COVID-19 are Chhattisgarh and Chandigarh, the ministry said during its regular briefing this evening.

Earlier today, the Centre had admitted that a new “double mutant variant” of the virus has been detected in 18 states.