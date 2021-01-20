Support Independent Journalism by Donating

Outgoing US President Donald Trump will remain banned from uploading or live-streaming on his YouTube channel for at least a week, Google said amid a mounting campaign to make the deplatforming permanent.

“In light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, the Donald J. Trump channel will be prevented from uploading new videos or livestreams for an additional minimum of seven days,” Alphabet Inc, Google and YouTube’s parent company, said in a statement on Tuesday.

As we shared previously, comments will continue to be indefinitely disabled under videos from the channel.

The block was imposed last Tuesday, after YouTube said a video that Trump uploaded violated their policies against “inciting violence.” By that time, Twitter and Facebook had already suspended Trump’s social media accounts, echoing accusations from Democrats and the mainstream media that he “incited” the crowd that broke into the US Capitol on January 6.

Since then, Twitter has announced its suspension of Trump’s personal account will be permanent. Facebook and Google are now facing pressure from activists demanding that Trump be permanently removed from all their platforms on Wednesday, when his presidential term expires and Joe Biden is sworn in.

Think Trump is leaving tomorrow? Think again. Facebook and YouTube STILL show THOUSANDS of Trump posts & videos with his election lies and calls to "fight!" RT & tell @Facebook @YouTube: On January 20th, remove Trump from your platforms, PERMANENTLY!#BanTrumpSaveDemocracy pic.twitter.com/FnYeKMGgyq — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) January 19, 2021

One of the more prominent voices is Sascha Baron Cohen, a British actor who gained fame – and notoriety – for comedy based on crude ethnic stereotypes. His campaign for woke censorship is apparently oblivious to the possibility the ban may eventually boomerang and apply to him as well.

Trump himself has repeatedly disavowed and condemned the Capitol unrest. In a farewell address on Tuesday – posted on the official White House YouTube channel – the outgoing president said that “all Americans were horrified by the assault on our Capitol” and called political violence “an attack on everything we cherish as Americans,” urging everyone to “unify around our shared values and rise above the partisan rancor to forge our common destiny.”

He also condemned censorship as a violation of America’s core values of free speech, arguing that the US is “not a timid nation of tame souls who need to be sheltered and protected from those with whom we disagree. That’s not who we are.”







