It’s 10 years since Japan was hit by a giant 9.0-magnitude earthquake, triggering a massive tsunami. Along the north-east coast dozens of towns and villages were engulfed by the wave. The disaster triggered a multiple meltdown at the Fukushima Daichi nuclear plant 250km north of Tokyo. Kiyokazu Sasaki lost his entire family in the disaster.

Produced by Rupert Wingfield-Hayes, Chika Nakayama and Saira Asher.

Filmed and edited by Jiro Akiba.