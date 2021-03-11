It’s 10 years since Japan was hit by a giant 9.0-magnitude earthquake, triggering a massive tsunami. Along the north-east coast dozens of towns and villages were engulfed by the wave. The disaster triggered a multiple meltdown at the Fukushima Daichi nuclear plant 250km north of Tokyo. Kiyokazu Sasaki lost his entire family in the disaster.
Produced by Rupert Wingfield-Hayes, Chika Nakayama and Saira Asher.
Filmed and edited by Jiro Akiba.
BBC
