The 41st test took place over Mururoa Atoll on 17 July 1974, when the atomic cloud took a different trajectory than planned. Some 42 hours after the test codenamed Centaur, “the inhabitants of Tahiti and the surrounding islands of the Windward group were subjected to significant amounts of ionising radiation”, the report says.
