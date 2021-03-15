Post-workout meals: Do not miss adding enough protein to your meals for better recovery

Are you training hard to reach your fitness goals? For effective results, it is crucial to focus on your post-workout nutrition too. A healthy post-workout meal is important to provide adequate fuel to the body. It will prevent fatigue and allow your body to function properly throughout the day. For better recovery create a perfect blend of protein and other essential nutrients. Recently, nutritionist and fitness expert Munmun Ganeriwal took to Instagram to share a few foods and drinks you must add to your post-workout routine.

Post-workout nutrition for better recovery

1. Fluids

During a workout, you lose water in form of sweat. Not drinking enough water can leave you dehydrated. It is important to make up for the loss of fluids. You should ensure the consumption of adequate amount of water consumption post-workout and also throughout the day. The nutritionist also recommends that you should not drink caffeine immediately after your workout. There should be a gap of at least a few hours before indulging in tea or coffee.

2. Post-workout food

It is essential to replenish the muscles you have lost during the training. Ganeriwal suggests that you can consume carbohydrates that are easy on your digestive system. You can try bananas or boiled potato.

3. Protein

It is essential to supply a sufficient amount of protein to the muscles and tissues to repair well. Protein is crucial in repairing muscles. Do not miss protein-rich sources like eggs, nuts or protein bars-shakes.

4. Free-radical management

It is also crucial to add foods that are loaded with antioxidants. These will help protect your body from free radicals. Combine meals with essential nutrients that can offer you antioxidant properties.

You should also give your body rest once a week. Also, avoid overtraining to keep your muscles and body in good health.

(Munmun Ganeriwal is a Nutritionist, Fitness Expert and Yoga Teacher at Mumbai)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.