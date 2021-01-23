Support Independent Journalism by Donating

Journalists from a variety of backgrounds have all taken to social media to mourn legendary broadcaster Larry King, who has passed away at the age of 87.

The news of King’s passing appears to have affected just about everyone who works in the media, both liberal and conservative. Even Piers Morgan – who publicly feuded with King after briefly replacing his long-running show ‘Larry King Live’ – tweeted about the legendary host, of course referencing the differences he had with his “hero.”

“Larry King was a hero of mine until we fell out after I replaced him at CNN & he said my show was ‘like watching your mother-in-law go over a cliff in your new Bentley.’ (He married 8 times so a mother-in-law expert) But he was a brilliant broadcaster & masterful TV interviewer,” Piers Morgan tweeted in the wake of King’s passing.

Larry King was a hero of mine until we fell out after I replaced him at CNN & he said my show was ‘like watching your mother-in-law go over a cliff in your new Bentley.’ (He married 8 times so a mother-in-law expert) But he was a brilliant broadcaster & masterful TV interviewer. pic.twitter.com/1JsXeeZYEk — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 23, 2021

“Fun story about Larry King. About a decade ago, I sat behind him at a Dodgers game. My mom had no idea who he was, but he LOVED his baseball. The dude was in his late-70s and cheering like a little kid,” Daily Caller’s David Hookstead wrote about King. “That’s the kind of passion the world could use a little more of.”

Fun story about Larry King. About a decade ago, I sat behind him at a Dodgers game. My mom had no idea who he was, but he LOVED his baseball. The dude was in his late-70s and cheering like a little kid. That's the kind of passion the world could use a little more of. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 23, 2021

Just heard the awful news about Larry King. He taught me so much. He was a true mensch. He probably even taught me that word.

So long pal, thanks for all the laughs. Say hi to Rickles. #RIPLarryKing — Craig Ferguson (@CraigyFerg) January 23, 2021

The world is far less interesting without you ⁦@kingsthings⁩ – Thank you for absolutely everything. https://t.co/SWAU4u10vx — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 23, 2021

Former CNN colleagues also shared their condolences.

Broadcasting legend and longtime CNN host Larry King has passed away. He will be missed by so many CNN employees past and present. #RIPLarryKing https://t.co/Ruu8hEOLdu — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 23, 2021

CNN president Jeff Zucker's statement on Larry King's passing: "From our CNN family to Larry's, we send our thoughts and prayers, and a promise to carry on his curiosity for the world in our work." pic.twitter.com/a5rGdSIWa0 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 23, 2021

Many also shared favorite moments from King’s interviews over the years, from him singing with Marlon Brando to getting roasted by comedian Jerry Seinfeld.

Larry King pioneered the live-interview environment we now take for granted — where you weren’t exactly sure the whole chat wouldn’t simply combust. That’s why the fumble with @JerrySeinfeld remains timeless. 🔥 “Larry King Live” (11/01/07)pic.twitter.com/SGcRfjZSMy — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) January 23, 2021

Weird things used to happen before there was Meme Culture, too.#LarryKing pic.twitter.com/tCqEDLFO2c — The Man Dem Call Dub-Scurr (@WilliamScurry) January 23, 2021

Broadcasting legend Larry king has passed away at the age of 87 RIP🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/Hras69HY6t — The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) January 23, 2021

King passed away at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Saturday morning. Reports earlier in January suggested he had been admitted to the hospital in a serious condition.

On top of his legendary ‘Larry King Live’ program, King made numerous movie and television appearances, and hosted shows for networks like Hulu. He also presented RT America’s ‘Politicking’ series.

