Farmers Chakka Jam: Extra security has been deployed and barricades strengthened in Delhi.

New Delhi:

The three-hour nationwide “chakka jam” blockade of national and state highways — by farmers protesting against the Centre’s farm laws started with a high alert in Delhi today. A group of farmers have blocked the highway at Haryana’s Palwal. The farmers have said there will be blockade in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in case they are “called to Delhi”. In Bengaluru, 30 people have been taken in preventive custody.

Farmers block Eastern Peripheral Expressway during Chakka jam.

Security personnel stand near barricades as BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait gestures during the proposed ‘chakka jam’ by farmers.

Farmers protest during the proposed ‘chakka jam’ by farmer unions, in solidarity with their ongoing agitation against Centre’s farm reform laws, in Patiala.

Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) protest during the proposed ‘chakka jam’ by farmer unions.