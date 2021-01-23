Support Independent Journalism by Donating

Facebook Logs out users On Friday night users were automatically logged off from Facebook in the middle of sessions, this created confusion and many users on Twitter and Facebook were asking each other about the outrage.

Why Facebook Logs Out Users?

Facebook responded to an email sent by EMEA TRIBUNE. in an email, a Facebook spokesperson responded.

We’re looking into reports that some people are currently having to login again to access their Facebook accounts. We believe this was due to a configuration change and we’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.

A Facebook company spokesperson said in a statement about the company statement.

We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.

On Facebook they have made an official post.

The incident began around 7 PM according to the ‘Deadline‘. Users who had active sessions were automatically logged off and many users were also unable to access Facebook. The outages affected users on both desktop and mobile.

