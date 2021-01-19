Support Independent Journalism by Donating

Retired US Air Force Col. Moe Davis spent years prosecuting alleged Islamist terrorists at Guantanamo Bay, but now his sights are set on domestic threats, including the Republican congressman who beat him in the 2020 election.

“I was chief prosecutor at Guantanamo for over two years, and there’s far more evidence of Congressman Madison Cawthorn’s guilt than there was of guilt for 95+ percent of the detainees,” Davis said Monday on Twitter.

It’s time we start a domestic war on sedition by American terrorists.

The message was accompanied by photos of Cawthorn (R-North Carolina) and another freshman member of Congress, Lauren Boebert (R-Colorado). Davis, a former Democrat congressional candidate, didn’t specify in his tweet what actions by Cawthorn might constitute sedition, but Democrats have called for his removal from office for saying that President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory was fraudulent and using such language as “fight back” to allegedly incite the January 6 US Capitol riot.

I was Chief Prosecutor at Guantanamo for over 2 years and there’s far more evidence of Congressman Madison Cawthorn’s guilt than there was of guilt for 95+ percent of the detainees. It’s time we start a domestic war on sedition by American terrorists.@CawthornforNC#MadCaw pic.twitter.com/ImbOB3yHVZ — Moe Davis (@ColMorrisDavis) January 18, 2021

More than 59,000 people have signed a change.org petition demanding his resignation. Cawthorn, a paraplegic who at 25 is the youngest member of Congress, blamed the violence during the riot on left-wing agitators. He later condemned the “actions of a violent few” as “cowardly and pathetic” and said it was “sickening and infuriating” to see people with American flags and Trump flags storming the Capitol.

At a time when Democrats are branding supporters of President Donald Trump, including members of Congress, as dangerous white supremacist, Davis’ tweet took the discourse to an even higher level. Fox host Tucker Carlson said the retired colonel is essentially calling on people like Cawthorn and the millions of Americans who voted Republican to be “subdued by force.”

“Has Twitter seen Moe Davis tweet?” Carlson asked. “Has the Secret Service? Do they care? Will a single one of Col. Moe Davis many allies in the Democratic Party denounce what he said or even tell him to cool it a little bit?”

Cawthorn, who beat Davis by more than 12 percentage points in the November 3 election, responded to the sedition allegation by urging his supporters to “never back down to the violent left.” He added, “My disgraced and defeated opponent wants to declare war on conservatives.”

My disgraced and defeated opponent wants to declare war on conservatives. Stand with me, stand strong. Add your voice and tell Pelosi and AOC that we’ll never back down to the violent left! https://t.co/xh6qpu5fBn pic.twitter.com/TLCKfuNjKE — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) January 19, 2021

Several Twitter users noted the irony that Davis was accusing Cawthorn of wrongdoing by admitting that he participated in prosecuting innocent people. Davis was reassigned from Guantanamo at his request in 2007, after superiors overruled his policy of refusing to use evidence obtained during waterboarding.

Did you just incriminate yourself in prosecuting 95% innocent people? — The Red-Headed Libertarian (@TRHLofficial) January 18, 2021

But he showed no lack of enthusiasm in prosecuting detainees, reportedly mocking their defense claims as “nauseating” and saying of their excuses for being caught in Afghanistan: “When these guys went to camp, they weren’t making s’mores and learning how to tie knots.” He also defended the conditions at the prison as humane, professional and legal.

“Welp, there it is,” author and retired US Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer said. “Another Democrat admits to past wrongdoing on Twitter. So, according to Moe Davis, he knowingly prosecuted innocent detainees at Gitmo 95 percent.”

Welp – there it is!

Another @TheDemocrats admits to past wrongdoing on Twitter!

So – according to @ColMorrisDavis he knowingly prosecuted innocent detainees at GITMO…95%!

So – should @JoeBiden recall Col Davis back to active duty due to this admission of guilt?

Thoughts? https://t.co/sd2eMeoMJR — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) January 19, 2021

Another observer responded with a screenshot of a 2019 tweet that might shed light on Davis’ penchant for political vitriol. “Screw they go low, we go high bulls**t,” Davis said. “When GOP extremists go low, we stomp their scrawny, pasty necks with our heels, and once you hear the sound of the crisp snap, you grind your heel hard and twist it slowly side to side for good measure. He needs to know who whupped his ass.”

Remember when you said this? pic.twitter.com/fpPASSJknI — Marshal Lucky (@tcharleyd) January 19, 2021

Like this story? Share it with a friend!





