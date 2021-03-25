EU Says AstraZeneca Must Catch Up Vaccine Deliveries Before Exporting
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that UK-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca must “catch up” on its promised Covid-19 vaccine deliveries to the European Union before exporting doses.
“I think it is clear that first of all the company has to catch up, has to honour the contract it has with the European member states, before it can engage again in exporting vaccines,” she told a media conference after an EU summit dominated by the bloc’s struggling vaccination rollout.
