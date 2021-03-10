Carlos Orduz was slammed into his desk by a huge piece of structure during a live TV show.

A television anchor in Colombia was lucky to have come out without any major injuries after a part of the studio set came crashing down on him during a live show. A video of the incident has been shared widely on the internet since.

Carlos Orduz, of ESPN Colombia, was a part of panelists during a show when a huge monitor-like structure from the set fell on him, crushing him face-first into the desk. The incident was recorded on camera, showing Mr Orduz hunched upon the desk after the structure fell on him.

The camera quickly cut out of the shot and the host of the show, looking shocked, called for a commercial.

Shocking video. ESPN anchor crushed live on the air by falling set piece. Thankfully he was uninjured. pic.twitter.com/CeFxy8AksY — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 10, 2021

Mr Orduz later informed that he only got a bruise and a blow to the nose, adding that otherwise he was doing fine.

“To those who wrote to me and greeted me about the accident last night, I must tell you that I am fine thank God after the medical check-up, the respective examinations, any issue was ruled out, only a bruise and a blow to the nose (no fracture) . Greetings and thanks,” he wrote in Spanish on Twitter after the incident which happened during a broadcast of “ESPN FC Radio.”

Mr Orduz also posted a video message on Twitter after the incident, stating that he was doing fine.

Several sports anchors and journalists wished him well and expressed relief that he was safe.